Guwahati, Jun 25 (PTI) Assam registered 43 fresh COVID-19 cases, raising the tally to 7,24,508, a bulletin issued by the National Health Mission (NHM) said.

After a lull of more than three months, there has been a surge in the number of Covid cases in the last few days, officials said.

The northeastern state now has 217 active cases, while 7,16,303 patients have recovered from the disease thus far, the bulletin said.

Kamrup (Metro) reported the highest of 32 Covid cases followed by eight in Kamrup (Rural), two in Kokrajhar and one in Hojai.

Altogether, 4,64,75,609 doses of vaccines have been administered in the state so far, the NHM added.

