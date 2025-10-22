Guwahati (Assam) [India], October 22 (ANI): Assam opposition leader Debabrata Saikia has attacked Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma alleging that the state government is not running a transparent probe into the death of Assamese Superstar Zubeen Garg.

"The recent stance taken by the Chief Minister regarding the mysterious disappearance of our beloved artist, Zubeen Garg, has raised serious doubts. From his statements, it appears that the ongoing investigation may not be entirely transparent. The Chief Minister seems to have created confusion among the public regarding the authenticity of the probe into Zubeen Garg's death," Saikia said.

"We suspect that someone from the SIT (Special Investigation Team) has been supplying him with inside information. Initially, the Chief Minister had termed it a case of "murder". But later, he remarked that the facts, once made public, would take time for the people of Assam to digest. What exactly has the Chief Minister learnt from the SIT that he is disclosing such things to the public through the media? A few days ago, the Chief Minister had also said there were concerns about Zubeen Garg's safety. If he was already aware of such a matter, it must be investigated whether adequate security arrangements were made for the artist before he travelled to Singapore," he added.

Saikia demanded accountability from Union Minister of State for External Affairs Pabitra Margherita, while also expressing surprise that External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar had not even reached out to Zubeen Garg's family. He questioned whether the Chief Minister himself was controlling the entire investigation process.

"The Assam CID department was established back in 1922 during British rule and is staffed by highly trained officers. Then why was the Superintendent of CM Vigilance--formed in 1984 and under the Chief Minister's direct control--appointed to the CID?" asked Saikia.

"If CM Vigilance officers are so competent, why not transfer them permanently to the CID?" he added.

Saikia further questioned whether a magistrate or any official witness was present during the search operation at the residence of controversial businessman Shyamkanu Mahanta, and if the house was sealed, how Mahanta's family was later able to reoccupy it.

"The Chief Minister repeatedly claimed to have obtained shocking information that would be made public on September 10. Later, he said the Cabinet had decided to invite journalists from Delhi to reveal those facts. Why has he still not disclosed them?" Saikia questioned.

He added that on September 24, he had written to the President of India, Droupadi Murmu, requesting that the investigation, under the supervision of a Guwahati High Court judge, be conducted jointly by the CID and the CBI.

Saikia said that a letter had been sent to Singapore Prime Minister Lawrence Wong on October 18, urging transparency in the investigation. The letter stated that the North East Festival was organised in collaboration with the Indian High Commission to mark 60 years of India-Singapore diplomatic relations.

"Why was Zubeen Garg not given official hospitality, security personnel, a safe place to stay, and medical assistance during the event? Singaporean authorities were aware that he suffered from seizures and required regular medication and restricted water intake. Then why was he allowed to enter the sea without a life jacket?," he questioned.

Meanwhile, in connection to the investigations concerning Zubeen Garg's death, the SIT/CID team has arrested seven persons including the main event organiser Shyamkanu Mahanta, Zubeen Garg's manager Siddharth Sharma, his cousin Sandipan Garg (suspended APS officer), bandmate Shekhar Jyoti Goswami, co-singer Amritprava Mahanta, two PSOs Nandeswar Bora and Paresh Baishya. The CJM court in Guwahati has sent all seven accused to the judicial custody. (ANI)

