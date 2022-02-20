Guwahati, Feb 20 (PTI) Assam maintained its declining trend of new COVID-19 cases with the figure coming down to 13 on Sunday from 29 the previous day even as the overall caseload increased to 7,23,949, a National Health Mission (NHM) bulletin said.

The number of persons succumbing to the disease also came down to two from three on Saturday.

The number of samples tested during the day was also less – 1,939 against 5,144 on Saturday.

The state's positivity rate, however, increased marginally to 0.67 per cent from 0.56 per cent the previous day.

The number of new COVID-19 cases in the state remained below 50 for the fourth consecutive day on Sunday.

Among the new cases, Kamrup Metropolitan reported six fresh infections.

The two coronavirus deaths were reported from Golaghat and Sonitpur, pushing the death toll to 6,631.

The current death rate in Assam due to the COVID-19 pandemic is 0.92 per cent while the number of coronavirus patients dying due to other reasons continued to be at 1,347.

The number of COVID-19 recovered patients discharged from hospitals in Assam on Sunday was 309, higher than 179 on Saturday, with the total number of discharged patients increasing to 7,15,456 at a recovery rate of 98.83 per cent in the state.

The number of active cases in the state decreased to 515 on Sunday compared to 813 on the previous day.

The bulletin said 4,29,59,414 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered in the state so far. Of them 2,33,49,277 were given the first dose, 1,93,70,569 the second dose and 2,39,568 the precautionary dose.

The daily vaccination figure includes 824 adolescents between 15 and 17 years receiving their jabs and 321 precautionary doses to vulnerable groups such as healthcare and frontline workers along with the elderly people, according to the bulletin.

