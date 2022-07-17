The motorcycle after it caught fire. (ANI/photo)

Biswanath (Assam) [India], July 17 (ANI): A man was charred to death when his motorcycle caught fire after colliding with a speeding truck in Assam's Biswanath district on Sunday.

The incident took place at the Laharijan area near Monabari tea estate in Biswanath district.

Also Read | Wall Street's Former Darling Netflix on the Ropes, Loss of Subscribers Brings Stock Down by 70 Percent.

According to the police, the incident occurred on National Highway 15.

The deceased person was identified as Nazir Ali.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh Shocker: 3 Arrested for Assaulting, Urinating on Youth From Another Community in Sahvegpur Village.

Following the incident, the truck driver fled from the area.

The police are investigating the case. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)