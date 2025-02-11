Guwahati, Feb 11 (PTI) In order to strengthen wildlife protection measures, investigating officers of Manas National Park and Tiger Reserve in Assam were imparted advanced training on inquiry and examination of different cases, a senior official said on Tuesday.

According to Manas National Park and Tiger Reserve Field Director C Ramesh, 27 investigating officers from six forest divisions of the park participated in an intensive five-day refresher training in Bansbari range recently.

The training aimed to strengthen their expertise in investigation, evidence collection and framing wildlife offences by incorporating the latest amendments of Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972 and recently amended criminal laws and procedures, he added.

Ramesh said that the training was organised by the Field Directorate of Manas Tiger Reserve, Wildlife Trust of India (WTI) and International Fund for Animal Welfare (IFAW) to minimise the knowledge gaps among the investigating officers.

The exercise also included sessions on updating the team on relevant sections of Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam (BSA), he added.

"The training is a part of our continuous process to enhance the skills of our investigating officers in order to build their capacity and knowledge on the procedural changes as per the latest amendments," Ramesh said.

