Karbi Anglong (Assam) [India], June 30 (ANI): A massive fire broke out in Assam's Karbi Anglong West district on Wednesday night in which properties worth several lakh rupees were gutted in the fire, the police said.

According to the Police of Karbi Anglong West district, the incident took place in the Jengkha Bazar area in Assam. Several shops and business establishments were damaged in the fire incident.

Later, locals and fire tenders managed to control the situation.

More details are awaited.

Earlier in March, a major fire broke out in the forest area of Basistha in Assam's Guwahati, informed Assam Forest Department. (ANI)

