Dibrugarh (Assam), Jun 18 (PTI) An 11-member medical team who were stuck in a Brahmaputra sandbar in Assam's Dibrugarh, was rescued on Sunday, officials said.

Personnel of the NDRF and SDRF brought back the team safely to Dibrugarh town, they said.

Also Read | Rajasthan Assembly Election 2023: Don’t Vote for ‘Illiterate’ and Those With Fake Degrees Next Time, Says Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal.

The team, which included doctors, nurses, laboratory technicians and helpers, had gone to ‘Charkholia Sapori' (sandbar) about five days ago for providing medical assistance to around 1,000 people.

While returning on Saturday evening, the boat carrying them lost its way and took refuge at another ‘sapori' in the middle of the river for the night, the officials said.

Also Read | Madhya Pradesh Honour Killing: Man Kills Daughter, Her Lover in Morena; Dumps Bodies in Chambal River Full of Crocodiles.

"They contacted the district administration last night. Rescue teams were dispatched on Sunday and they have now been brought back safely," one of the officials said.

All the medical team members are in good health, the officials added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)