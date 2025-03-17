Guwahati (Assam) [India], March 17 (ANI): Assam Agriculture Minister Atul Bora on Monday inaugurated the Farmer's Producer Organisation (FPO) Mela in Guwahati.

The Mela, organized by the Assam government's Agriculture Department in collaboration with the Assam Small Farmers Agribusiness Consortium, has commenced at Shilpgram, Panjabari, Guwahati.

The 3-day event aims to support and strengthen Farmer Producer Organizations (FPOs) by encouraging farmers to adopt commercially viable crop cultivation.

Assam Agriculture Minister Atul Bora said, "Prime Minister Narendra Modi has shown his interest in the development of the North Eastern region. Most farmers of Assam and North East are marginal farmers. There are more than 600 Farmer's Producer Organisations (FPOs) in our state, and they are working very well."

He further said, "In 2022-24, the products worth Rs 4000 crore produced by these FPOs exported from the state to outside of the state. Today, many educated youths of the state are coming and engaging themselves in the agriculture sector. The FPOs from 12 districts have participated in this Mela, and representatives of two FPOs from Meghalaya have also participated. I hope that farmers will get high benefits from this fair (Mela)."

The Assam Agriculture Minister further said that PM Modi's 2020 initiative to establish 10,000 FPOs nationwide has been instrumental in empowering small and marginal farmers.

"In Assam, Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma has prioritized agricultural development, leading to the growth of FPOs in the state. The 2025-26 state budget under the Mukhyamantri Utkarsh Yojana has allocated Rs 10 lakh each for around 500 FPOs to cover operational costs. This fair is expected to accelerate Assam's agricultural transformation by fostering entrepreneurship among farmers," Atul Bora said.

On the other hand, the representatives of FPOs said that the government has extended its support to them, and they also get benefits.

The event was attended by esteemed dignitaries, including APC and Agriculture Department Commissioner-Secretary Aruna Rajoria, Director of Agriculture Bhaskar Pegu, Secretary Tej Prasad Bhusal, NABARD's Chief General Manager Loken Das, Regional Advisor of the Assam Small Farmers Agribusiness Consortium Hari Boro, along with distinguished guests, representatives of FPOs and farmers. (ANI)

