Guwahati (Assam) [India], March 27 (ANI): Assam Industry Minister Bimal Borah on Thursday urged the state's youth to take advantage of the echo system created by Advantage Assam 2.0.

He was speaking at the Vendor Development Program Workshop organised under the RAMP scheme by Assam Small Industries Development Corporation in Guwahati.

"Assam is undergoing a transformative journey toward an inclusive, innovative, and investment-friendly economic landscape," Borah said.

The Vendor Development Program Workshop was organized under the Raising and Accelerating MSME Performance (RAMP) scheme and implemented by the Industries, Commerce & Public Enterprise Department along with Assam Small Industries Development Corporation Limited (ASIDC).

This initiative aims to empower local entrepreneurs and suppliers by fostering collaboration and strengthening MSMEs. Such programs play a crucial role in enhancing the competitiveness of our industries and building strong partnerships across sectors.

The Minister expressed his confidence that this workshop will contribute significantly to Assam's industrial growth and economic progress.

He also wished the event great success and extended his best wishes to all participants.

The event was graced by Commissioner of Industries and Commerce Oinam Sarankumar Singh(IAS), ASIDC Managing Director P Vijay Bhaskar Reddy, esteemed officials, entrepreneurs, and distinguished guests.

The Advantage Assam 2.0 summit in Guwahati saw investment commitments and announcements worth upwards of about Rs 5.18 lakh crore, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on February 28, highlighting the key points of the two-day event.

The two-day Advantage Assam 2.0 summit was held on February 25-26.

"From next month, we will thoroughly discuss the MoUs. It (the total MoUs) has the potential to provide employment to 2 lakh youths, on a conservative note," CM Sarma told reporters.

The chief minister asserted that Assam will be in the next league of development over the next five years, even if it can implement 70 percent of the signed MoUs.

"I hope that starting next financial year, we will be able to talk to the companies that have signed MoUs here at Advantage Assam 2.0. We will start individual discussions with the companies about how to go about realising the investment on the ground, what kind of incentives they might need, and the land they would need. We will sit down with them to prepare the preparatory roadmap over the next 6 months," he said. (ANI)

