Guwahati (Assam) [India], June 25 (ANI): In a proactive move to address Guwahati's persistent urban flooding crisis, Minister of Housing and Urban Affairs (DoHUA), Jayanta Mallabaruah, on Wednesday conducted an extensive visit to several flood-affected areas across the city. During the inspection, the Minister visited major flood-prone areas including Rukminigaon, Juripar, Boragaon (near Excel Care) and followed by on-site meetings with district administration and departmental officials to assess the ground situation and expedite mitigation measures.

Speaking to the media, the Minister highlighted that Guwahati's topography, surrounded by hills and marked by unplanned development, leads to rapid water accumulation during rainfall.

Also Read | Ladki Bahin Yojana Installment: Will Women Beneficiaries in Maharashtra Get June and July Installments Together?.

"Floodwater from higher areas drains into the city, worsening the situation," he said.

Highlighting Rukminigaon as one of the worst-affected zones where rainwater levels can rise up to six feet within a short period, he assured that the government is actively working on targeted interventions. "We are planning to divert floodwater at its entry points. Drains are already under construction to channel excess water from the Wireless and Hatigaon areas. These should be functional within the next few days," the Minister informed.

Also Read | Donald Trump Claims He Prevented India-Pakistan Nuclear War Through Trade Deals (Watch Video).

Additionally, another major drain has been proposed near the DIPR office to bolster the city's drainage grid.

While holding another meeting at ASDM Betkuchi, the Minister noted that the area is a sensitive flood zone where water from Meghalaya, Bahini, Mora Bharalu, and Basistha converges, often leading to severe waterlogging. He emphasised the urgent need to enhance the drainage capacity and properly channel the excess water efficiently towards Deepor Beel. He also pointed out that the guard walls of two overbridges on the National Highway obstruct the natural flow of water, worsening the situation. The GMDA has been instructed to take necessary action in coordination with the ongoing Six-Lane Ring Road project.

Recognising that flooding in the city cannot be entirely eliminated in low-lying pockets, Minister Baruah also mentioned the possibility of using Plastic Barriers to slow or divert water flow. The District Commissioner has been instructed to work with residents to deploy them during heavy rains.

In a significant development, he announced that in a first for Assam, EcoBlock technology, which was successfully used in Chennai, will be introduced in Rukminigaon and Chandmari. These systems absorb rainwater and recharge groundwater, reducing surface runoff and mitigating floods. The Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) will implement the project, starting within a week.

"For sustainable flood management, we are working closely with the Town and Country Planning Department on structural solutions. Meanwhile, the ongoing drainage works, plastic barrier deployment, and EcoBlock installations will bring much-needed interim relief," he said.

In a major regulatory push, the government has directed all real estate developers to incorporate Groundwater Recharge Systems in their buildings. "PHE, Irrigation, and Water Resources Department engineers, along with myself, will inspect these groundwater recharge mechanisms to ensure compliance with building bylaws. The same will apply to all government buildings, with GMC tasked to ensure implementation," the Minister asserted.

He further emphasised that traditional rainwater harvesting techniques will be adopted in buildings to ensure practicality and functionality.

"Our decisions are being made in the field, not from offices. We are holding meetings on-site, observing the actual problems, and consulting locals," the Minister noted, emphasising a hands-on and responsive approach. He asserted that such ground-level engagement ensures that the solutions being implemented are both relevant to the local context and effective in tackling the challenges at hand.

The Minister also visited the Boragaon dumping site, and apprised about the proposed Urban Forest project in the area. He highlighted that the initiative aims to enhance environmental stability and improve the ecological balance in and around the site.

GMC Mayor Mrigen Sarania, GMDA Chairman Narayan Deka, along with concerned officials, were present during the inspection. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)