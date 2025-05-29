Bhavnagar (Gujarat) [India], May 29 (ANI): Assam Minister for Water Resources, Information and Public Relations Pijush Hazarika on Thursday visited the residence of the family in Bhavnagar, Gujarat, who lost two members in the Pahalgam terror attack, Jammu and Kashmir.

According to a press release, the victims--Yatishbhai Sudhirbhai Parmar and his 17-year-old son Sumit Yatishbhai Parmar--were tragically killed in a brutal firing incident perpetrated by Pakistan-backed terrorists on April 22, 2025.

During his visit, Minister Hazarika expressed heartfelt condolences on behalf of the people and Government of Assam. He handed over a condolence letter from Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and presented two cheques of Rs 5 lakh each as one-time financial assistance to the bereaved family.

This initiative follows a decision taken by the Assam Cabinet under the leadership of Chief Minister Sarma to provide Rs 5 lakh each to the families of those killed in the Pahalgam terror attack. As part of this outreach, Minister Hazarika had visited another bereaved family in Surat yesterday. Today, he was accompanied by senior Assam government official Dr Om Prakash to meet the Parmar family in Bhavnagar.

While Yatishbhai and his son lost their lives in the attack, his wife Kajalben Parmar miraculously survived. During the visit, Minister Hazarika interacted with the family, including Yatishbhai's parents, wife, and other close relatives. He conveyed deep sympathy and assured them that the entire nation stands united in their sorrow.

Speaking to the media following the visit, the Minister stated, "Losing two members of the same family in a terrorist attack is an unimaginable tragedy. The people of Assam and the entire country grieve with the victims' families during this difficult time."

Minister Hazarika was joined by Bhavnagar Municipal Corporation Mayor Bharatbhai Barad and officials from the Bhavnagar district administration during his visit. (ANI)

