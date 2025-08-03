Guwahati (Assam) [India], August 3 (ANI): Two individuals, including a minor, were allegedly assaulted over suspicion of theft in Assam's Golaghat district, which triggered outrage after a video of the brutal assault went viral on social media.

According to police, the incident took place in the Gelabil area of the district under the Sarupathar assembly constituency on Friday after the mob led by three brothers allegedly physically tortured the two victims.

A senior official from the Golaghat district police confirmed that three brothers were the main accused behind the act. Meanwhile, both injured individuals were admitted to a local hospital and are currently recovering.

"Three brothers who led the mob are the main accused and they have been absconding since the incident. We have launched an operation to nab the culprits," the police officer stated.

Reacting to the incident, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday condemned the act and assured strict action against those involved.

"We will definitely do a thorough investigation, and the culprits will be punished," Sarma stated.

Local MLA Biswajit Phukan also condemned the assault, noting deep concerns about the lawlessness of the act.

"I strongly condemned the incident that took place at Gelabil. The administration and law will definitely give appropriate punishment to the culprits," Phukan said.

Meanwhile, the Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in the Assam Legislative Assembly, Debabrata Saikia, has written a letter to the Director General of Police (DGP), Assam, demanding immediate legal action against those responsible for the alleged moral policing and assault.

Further investigation is ongoing. (ANI)

