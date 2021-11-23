Guwahati, Nov 23 (PTI) An Assam government officer was arrested here on Tuesday while allegedly accepting a bribe, an official statement said.

The accused, a deputy director of the Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Department, had allegedly sought a bribe from a person to issue transit permit for bringing three cows to his farm in Kokrajhar from Alipurduar in West Bengal.

The person approached the Kokrajhar Police and accordingly, a joint trap team was constituted along with the vigilance cell.

A trap was laid and the accused, who is posted in Guwahati, was apprehended red-handed while allegedly accepting the bribe of Rs 20,000, the statement said.

A case has been registered in the Kokrajhar police station under the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988, it added.

