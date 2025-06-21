Guwahati, Jun 22 (PTI) As part of its 'Operation Ghost SIM' drive, Assam Police has arrested a key suspect in Dhubri district for helping run a network that provides fake phone connections to cybercriminals who use them to cheat people online.

The state's Special Task Force (STF), in a joint operation with Dhubri police, arrested the person, identified as Md Rupchand Ali from Bilasipara, on Friday night as part of the operation which began in May, officials said on Saturday.

A mobile phone, two SIM cards, 15 Voter ID cards, an Aadhaar card and a PAN card were recovered from his possession.

Twelve people have so far been arrested under the operation.

The accused is currently under interrogation and has disclosed several crucial pieces of information during preliminary questioning.

Operation Ghost SIM' was launched following intelligence inputs about a racket operating across Assam, Rajasthan, and Telangana that procures SIM cards under fake identities and provides them to criminals involved in cybercrime and what police describe as ‘anti-national activities.'

