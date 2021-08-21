New Delhi [India], August 21 (ANI): Assam Police has arrested 14 persons for posting on social media sites regarding the activities of the terrorist group Taliban.

Special Director General of Assam Police, GP Singh on Saturday advised people to be conscious on social media platforms and be cautious while posting or liking any post.

"@assampolice has arrested 14 persons for social media posts regarding Taliban activities that have attracted provisions of law of the land. People are advised to be careful in posts/likes etc on social media platforms to avoid penal action," Singh tweeted.

Taliban took over Afghanistan on August 15, seizing the presidential palace and taking control of Kabul after President Ashraf Ghani escaped from the country. People in the country are gripped in fear and have been attempting to flee. Meanwhile, several countries, including India are carrying out the evacuation of their citizens from the war-torn country. (ANI)

