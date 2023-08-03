Guwahati (Assam) [India], August 3 (ANI): Continuing its operation against illegal cattle smuggling, Guwahati City Police have rescued and seized 85 cattle heads and arrested three cattle smugglers in Assam, said police on Wednesday.

A team of East Guwahati District Police from Khetri Police Station on Tuesday night intercepted a truck when it was trying to smuggle cattle into Byrnihat, Meghalaya.

Also Read | Brazil Police Crackdown Leave at Least 44 People Dead.

A senior police official said that, 36 cattle were rescued from the truck and two persons namely Sirajuddin of Rupohi and Amir Islam of Khatual were arrested.

Earlier on August 1, a team of East Guwahati Police District from Sonapur police station intercepted a truck bearing registration number AS-01NC-8976 when it was trying to smuggle 49 live cattle into Unlmling, Meghalaya.

Also Read | Rahul Gandhi to Supreme Court: Termed 'Arrogant' Because Refused To Apologise in 'Modi Surname' Defamation Case.

Police rescued all the cattle and one Lalchand Ali (33-years-old) of Chaygaon was arrested.

Legal action was initiated.

On July 28, Around 24 people have been arrested for allegedly being involved in 'cattle smuggling' after 51 cattle heads were seized from their possession in Assam's South Salmara Mankachar district along India-Bangladesh border, officials said.

Additional Superintendent of Police, Faruk Ahmed said that based on secret information, police and BSF teams jointly launched an operation in the riverine areas along the international border and seized the cattle heads.

"We cordoned the entire area and seized 51 cattle heads including two cows and 49 buffaloes from the area and arrested 24 persons who were involved in cattle smuggling. It is one of the biggest successful operations," ASP Faruk Ahmed said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)