Guwahati (Assam) [India], May 5 (ANI): In a breakthrough, Assam Police has arrested three individuals in connection with the elephant poaching case at Manas Tiger Reserve in the state, as per the statement from the Chief Minister's Office (CMO).

The police officials have also seized several arms and ammunition, including two SBML (Single Barrel Muzzle Loading) guns, ammo, walkie-talkies and poaching gear. Furthermore, based on follow-up evidence, two tusks were recovered from their possession.

The Assam CMO took to social media to share the update, stating, "The Government of Assam remains steadfast in its commitment to wildlife protection. In a major breakthrough, @chirangpolice cracked the Manas Tiger Reserve elephant poaching case within 48 hours of the 3rd May incident. - Three accused arrested - Seized: 2 SBML guns, ammo, walkie-talkies & poaching gear. Further, based on follow-up evidence, 2 tusks were recovered."

The incident came to light on May 3, when three elephant carcasses were discovered in Manas National Park and Tiger Reserve.

The authorities at Manas National Park and Tiger Reserve had suspected that poachers killed two of the three elephants.

Director of Manas Tiger Reserve Dr C Ramesh told ANI that on May 1, two elephant carcasses were discovered in the Sikarijhar area of Panbari Range, Manas Tiger Reserve - one adult female and one sub-adult male.

He added that an investigation is currently underway involving forest officials, veterinary experts, and law enforcement agencies to gather evidence and determine the exact circumstances surrounding the suspected poaching incident.

"The male elephant's tusks were found missing, and the cause of death is suspected to be poaching. An investigation is currently underway involving forest officials, veterinary experts, and law enforcement agencies to gather evidence and determine the exact circumstances surrounding the suspected poaching incident. A detailed post-mortem examination has been conducted, and the area has been thoroughly searched for clues such as footprints, vehicle tracks, or tools used in the crime. Intelligence networks have been activated, and local communities and informants are being engaged to provide any leads," Dr Ramesh said.

Check-posts have been alerted, and coordination with neighbouring forest divisions has been established to prevent the escape of suspects. All efforts are being made to swiftly identify and apprehend those responsible and bring them to justice," Dr Ramesh added.

He further said that, on the same day, another carcass of a female elephant was found in a stream near the Bonsom area of Panbari Range.

"The cause of death in this case has been determined to be natural, due to old age," Dr Ramesh said.

The locations were inspected by the PCCF (Wildlife) and Chief Wildlife Warden Dr. Vinay Gupta, Council Head of Department (Forests) of Bodoland Territorial Council Suman Mahopatra, along with the Director of Manas Tiger Reserve Dr. C. Ramesh and Superintendent of Police, Chirang District, Akshat Garg. (ANI)

