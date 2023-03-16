Karbi Anglong (Assam) [India], March 16 (ANI): Assam Police have recovered a huge cache of arms and ammunition in Assam's Karbi Anglong district, officials said on Thursday.

According to Karbi Anglong district police, on the basis of secret input, police launched an operation at the Doidak area under Dokmoka police station in the hill district on Wednesday evening and recovered a huge cache of arms and ammunition which were concealed underground in the area.

Police recovered one AK-56 Rifle, one 9 mm pistol, one 0.32 pistol, one 9 mm Sten gun with two magazines, nine numbers of AK magazines, 88 numbers of live AK ammunition, and 7 numbers of 9 mm ammunition from the area.

Police's investigation into this matter is underway. Further information is awaited. (ANI)

