Narmadapuram (Madhya Pradesh) [India], February 7 (ANI): Three people died after their car plunged into a canal near the Patharauta Canal Bridge on the old Bhopal-Betul National Highway in Itarsi on Friday night, according to officials.

Town Inspector Sanjeev Singh said the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) reached the site promptly after receiving the information, adding that a further probe is ongoing.

Also Read | 'Great News for India and US': PM Narendra Modi Welcomes Interim Trade Agreement Framework, Says It Will Boost Make in India and Jobs.

"We received information around 12 am that a car had plunged into the Patharauta canal. SDRF teams reached the spot, and three bodies have been recovered...Further investigation is underway...," Singh said.

Meanwhile, SDRF Platoon Commander Amrita Dixit informed us that the rescue process took nearly 1-1.5 hours, as the car had sunk deeply in the canal. She added that an identity card found in the vehicle names Lucky Patel. Furthermore, she named steering failure or drunk driving as potential causes of the incident.

Also Read | Silver Rate Today, February 07, 2026: Check Latest Prices of White Metal in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, and Other Major Cities.

"We recieved the information from the police control room that a car plunged into the canal in Pathrota. Upon arrival, we saw the car's lights were visible, even though it had sunk entirely. We brought the car out via tractor and recovered three bodies from it. One of the deceased, namely Lucky Patel, has been identified through an ID card found in the car. The rescue operation took nearly 1-1.5 hours. It might be a case of steering failure or drink and drive."

Further details are awaited as the investigation into the incident continues. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)