Karimganj (Assam) [India], January 31 (ANI): Assam Police apprehended two people on Wednesday and seized 275 kg of ganja from a truck in Karimganj district along the Assam-Tripura border.

According to the police, based on information, a team of police intercepted a truck in the Churaibari area, and during the search, they recovered 45 packets of ganja weighing about 275 kg from the secret chamber of the truck.

Taking to X, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said, "Acting on reliable inputs, Karimganj Police conducted a search operation and recovered 275 kg of Ganja from the secret chambers of a vehicle on the Assam-Tripura border. Two people have been apprehended in this connection."

On the other hand, a senior police official from Karimganj district said that the truck was coming from Tripura.

Earlier, three drug peddlers were arrested after police recovered a large quantity of contraband drugs worth Rs 8 crore in Assam's Cachar district.

"Based on credible intelligence input, Cachar district police conducted a special operation in the early hours of January 30 against the transportation of narcotic substances at Loknathpur, Bhaga, under the Dholai police station and apprehended two suspects," said Numal Mahatta, Superintendent of Police of Cachar district.

Police recovered 50 soap boxes of heroin weighing approximately 1.531 kg and 460 grams of methamphetamine from the accused's possession.

"After thorough interrogation, the prime accused and illegal inter-state drug dealer, namely Md Babul Uddin Laskar (32), has been arrested and is being taken to court," Numal Mahatta said.

According to the police, the consignment of the narcotic substance was illegally transported from the Aizawl district of Mizoram. (ANI)

