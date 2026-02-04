Pulwama (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], February 4 (ANI): The Indian Army's 44 Rashtriya Rifles (44 RR) has stepped forward to help a meritorious student in Pulwama to overcome poverty and fulfil his aim to become a doctor.

Born into a poor family, Sahil Shafi, a bright and determined student from Darbgam, a remote village in Pulwama district, has proved that hard work and dreams know no boundaries.

Recognising Sahil's talent and determination, Army officials assured him that any assistance required for his studies would be provided. This support, Sahil says, boosted his morale and strengthened his resolve to succeed.

Despite limited resources, Sahil scored an impressive 498 marks in his Class 10 examinations. His dream is clear -- he wants to become a doctor and serve society.

Sahil's father works as a daily-wage labourer, struggling to run the household while ensuring that his children continue their education. Financial hardships often became obstacles in Sahil's academic journey.

Speaking to ANI, Sahil says that he faced many difficulties in continuing his studies, but a timely gesture of support changed everything.

Speaking to ANI, Sahil said, "I have passed my Class 10 examinations with 498 marks. My teachers gave me a lot of guidance. I used to study at the Hanifa Memorial Institute in Rajpora. Teachers there supported me a lot. I wish to thank my parents who taught me despite our poverty. Indian Army's 44 Rashtriya Rifles. They came to our home and said that if we required anything, they would support. I wish to become a doctor so that our village benefits. The Indian Army has also given appreciation certificate, and I am happy that they will support me in future."

"My father is the earning member in the family, and I have two sisters. We don't have any land. My father worked as a labourer and took me till here. We need assistance from the government. We want support from the Indian Army in my further studies.

Expressing his gratitude, Sahil thanked the Indian Army for standing by him in his time of need and giving wings to his dreams.

This story is not just about marks -- it is about hope, encouragement, and the power of support. In the challenging terrain of South Kashmir, Sahil's journey stands as an inspiration for many young students who dare to dream despite adversity. (ANI)

