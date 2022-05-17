Karimganj (Assam), May 17: The Assam police, on Monday night, seized 1183 kg of ganja from a truck in Assam's Karimganj district along the Assam-Tripura border and arrested two persons including the driver.

"On Monday night, at about 11 PM, one six-wheeler Goods Carrier truck bearing coming from Tripura side towards Guwahati was stopped and thoroughly checked," Niranjan Das, Officer-in-Charge of Churaibari watch post told ANI.

"During the checking, we recovered 1183 kg of ganja (Cannabis) from the truck. We apprehended two persons including the driver," he added.

The persons apprehended have been identified as Waseem(20) and Vaseem (18).

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

