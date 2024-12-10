Guwahati, Dec 10 (PTI) On the occasion of International Human Rights Day, a group of people on Tuesday staged a protest in front of the office of the Assistant High Commissioner of Bangladesh in Guwahati against the ongoing alleged persecution of Hindus in the neighbouring nation.

Under the banner of Lok Jagaran Manch, Assam, the protesters also submitted a memorandum to the Interim Government of Bangladesh through the Assistant High Commission of Bangladesh in Guwahati.

The memorandum, addressed to Bangladesh Interim Government's Chief Advisor Muhammad Yunus, accused both Islamic fundamentalists and the government of perpetrating atrocities against Hindus and other minorities in the country.

It highlighted the attacks, killings, looting, arson and abuse of women in Bangladesh.

Before submitting the memorandum, a protest meeting was held at the premises of Navagraha Kali Mandir in Silpukhuri, where the situation faced by religious minorities in Bangladesh was discussed.

Advocate Bijon Mahajan called for measures to protect oppressed Hindus and other minorities in Bangladesh.

The protesters then marched through the streets of Silpukhuri, staged a sit-in in front of the Assistant High Commission of Bangladesh and later submitted the memorandum.

The memorandum demanded that the Bangladesh government ensure the rights of Hindus and other minorities to live with dignity and peace, free from arbitrary interference by the government or Islamic extremists.

It also condemned the arrest of ISKCON monk Chinmoy Krishna Das and said it was unjust and undemocratic.

