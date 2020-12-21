Guwahati, Dec 21 (PTI) Assam's COVID-19 tally rose to 2,15,510 on Monday as 101 more people tested positive for the infection, Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

Three more patients succumbed to the infection, pushing the state's coronavirus death toll to 1,020, he said.

The three elderly patients were from Barpeta, Sonitpur and Kamrup Metropolitan districts.

Ninety-three more people have been cured of the disease, taking the recovery rate among the coronavirus patients in the state to 97.89 per cent, he said.

The fresh infections were detected out of 24,139 tests conducted on Monday, with a positivity rate of 0.42 per cent, Sarma said.

The state now has 3,525 active coronavirus cases, while 2,10,962 people have recovered so far and three patients have migrated to other states, the minister said.

