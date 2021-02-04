Guwahati, Feb 4 (PTI) Assam's COVID-19 tally rose to 2,17,186 on Thursday as 11 more people tested positive for the infection while one more fatality pushed the death toll to 1,084, a bulletin issued by the National Health Mission (NHM) said.

The state currently has 381 active COVID-19 cases, it said.

Thirty more COVID-19 patients were cured during the day, taking the total number of recoveries in the state to 2,14,374, the bulletin said.

The COVID-19 recovery rate in the state now is 98.71 per cent.

The COVID-19 death toll in the state is 1,084, but 1,347 COVID-19 positive patients have also died for other reasons, the bulletin said.

Assam has so far tested 65,30,025 samples for COVID- 19, including 15,343 on Thursday.

Meanwhile, 16,939 health workers were administered the COVID-19 vaccine on Thursday, taking the total persons inoculated so far in Assam to 60,589, the NHM bulletin said. Altogether 332 sessions for vaccination were active during the day with four minor cases of Adverse Event Following Immunization (AEFI) reported-three from Chirang and one from Lakhimpur district. The highest doses of 1,537 vaccines were administered in Dibrugarh followed by 1,021 in Kamrup, 972 in Goalpara and 961 in Kamrup Metropolitan districts, Covishield vaccine was administered to 15,469 beneficiaries at 302 session sites while 1,470 beneficiaries were given Covaxin at 30 sites.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)