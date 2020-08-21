Guwahati, Aug 21 (PTI) Assam reported 1,856 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, taking the tally to 87,908, Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

Six more COVID-19 patients died in the state, following which the toll increased to 227, he said.

There are 24,558 active cases in the state at present.

Most of the fresh cases were detected in Kamrup Metropolitan area where 433 people tested positive, 150 people were diagnosed with COVID-19 in Dibrugarh, 143 in Cachar and 121 in Kamrup Rural, among others.

Dhubri, Barpeta, Kamrup Rural, Hailakandi, Cachar and Dibrugarh reported one death each, the minister said.

Assam tested 36,180 samples for COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, and total 19,30,764 till date.

So far, 63,120 people have recovered from the disease, while three migrated out of the state.

The recovery rate in the state is 73.40 per cent, and the doubling rate of cases has increased to 17.7 days from 15.8 last week, as per official data.

Total 3,269 personnel of the Assam Police have tested positive for COVID-19 and of them, ten died while 2,602 have recovered, officials said.

So far, 359 COVID recovered patients have donated plasma in the state.

