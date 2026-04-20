The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 continues on Monday, 20 April, as the Gujarat Titans (GT) face the Mumbai Indians (MI) in the GT vs MI match. The fixture at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad presents a significant opportunity for the hosts to solidify their position in the top half of the table, while the visitors are desperate to arrest a worrying slump in form. You can follow the Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians Match Scorecard.

Today's IPL 2026 Match Overview and Timing

Gujarat Titans enter the match with considerable momentum, having secured three consecutive victories. Their most recent triumph was a five-wicket win over the Kolkata Knight Riders, where captain Shubman Gill led from the front to chase down a target of 181. The Titans currently appear well-balanced, with their bowling attack, spearheaded by Rashid Khan and Kagiso Rabada, proving particularly effective in home conditions.

In contrast, the Mumbai Indians find themselves in a difficult position, currently sitting at ninth on the points table. Despite a star-studded lineup featuring Suryakumar Yadav and Jasprit Bumrah, the five-time champions have lost four of their last five matches. Their latest outing resulted in a heavy defeat against the Punjab Kings at the Wankhede Stadium, raising questions about their middle-order stability and death-overs execution. The GT vs MI IPL 2026 match will begin at 7:30 PM IST. IPL 2026 Points Table With Net Run-Rate

Today's IPL 2026 Schedule

Feature Details Match Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians Date Monday, 20 April 2026 Time 19:30 IST (14:00 GMT) Venue Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad GT Captain Shubman Gill MI Captain Hardik Pandya Live Telecast Star Sports Network Live Streaming JioHotstar

Where to Watch Today's IPL 2026 Match

Fans in India can catch all the action live on the Star Sports Network, which will broadcast the matches in multiple regional languages. For digital viewers, the matches will be available for free live streaming on the JioCinema app and website. International audiences can access the coverage via Sky Sports (UK) and Willow TV (USA).

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 20, 2026 07:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).