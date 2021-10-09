Guwahati, Oct 8 (PTI) Assam on Friday reported 318 new COVID-19 cases, which was 23 more than that of the previous day, while the recovery rate from the infection was 98.34 per cent, the National Health Mission bulletin said.

The 318 new cases pushed the tally to 6,04,536, it said.

Kamrup Metropolitan accounted for the highest number of new cases with 137 detected during the day, followed by Jorhat (42), Barpeta (19), and Kamrup Rural (18).

Five more fatalities due to the infection raised the toll to 5,916.

The fresh COVID-19 deaths were reported from Golaghat, Jorhat, Kamrup Metropolitan, Karbi Anglong, and Nalbari districts.

The current death rate is 0.98 per cent and 1,347 COVID-19 patients have died of other ailments.

Assam now has 2,767 active cases, down from 2,797 on Thursday, it said.

At least 243 people were cured of the disease during the day, taking the total number of recoveries to 5,94,506.

The new COVID cases were detected from 43,977 sample tests, 1,477 less than the clinical examinations conducted on the previous day.

Assam has thus far tested 2,39,15,623 samples for COVID-19.

More than 2.55 crore eligible beneficiaries were inoculated with 62,45,531 having received both doses of the vaccine.

