Srinagar, Oct 8: A Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorist was killed in an exchange of fire with the police in Natipora area here, officials said on Friday.

The encounter broke out after two terrorists opened fire on the police personnel. One of the terrorists managed to escape, they said.

"Terrorists fired upon Srinagar Police team. Police also retaliated. During ensuing chance #encounter, one terrorist got neutralised but one escaped," Kashmir Zone Police said in a tweet. Jammu & Kashmir: 4 Terrorists Killed in Encounter With Security Forces in Shopian; One Army Personnel Injured.

Arms and ammunition were also recovered from the spot, the police said.

According to an identity card recovered from the slain terrorist, he was identified as Aqib Bashir Kumar, a resident of Trenz Shopian. He was affiliated with LeT, they said.