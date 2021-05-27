Guwahati, May 26 (PTI) Assam reported 90 COVID-19 fatalities and 5,699 fresh infections on Wednesday, raising the death toll and the caseload to 3,005 and 3,86,870, respectively, a health bulletin said.

The northeastern state now has 52,884 active cases, while 3,29,634 people have so far recovered from the disease, including 6,266 since Tuesday, it said.

The recovery rate stood at 85.21 per cent.

Assam conducted 1,16,119 sample tests in the last 24 hours, taking the total to 10,503,538 such clinical examinations, the bulletin said.

Altogether, 39,33,884 people have been vaccinated in the state, officials said.

