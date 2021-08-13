Guwahati, Aug 13 (PTI) Assam's COVID-19 tally mounted to 5,78,733 on Friday as 763 more people tested positive for the infection, while 20 fresh fatalities pushed the death toll to 5,471, the National Health Mission (NHM) said in a bulletin.

Three deaths each were reported from Golaghat and Sivasagar while Darrang and Kamrup Metro reported two fatalities each during the day.

Barpeta, Biswanath, Bongaigaon, Charaideo, Dhemaji, Dibrugarh, Jorhat, Karbi Anglong, Lakhimpur, and Nagaon reported one death each.

The current death rate is 0.95 per cent and the number of COVID-19 positive patients dying due to other causes is 1,347.

At present, the number of active cases in the state is 8,654.

The highest number of new cases were reported from Kamrup Metro (124), followed by Nalbari (54), Barpeta (48), and Golaghat (47).

The new cases were detected out of 1,15,465 tests carried out on Friday with the daily positivity rate at 0.66 per cent while 2,01,79,728 samples have been tested for COVID-19 thus far.

Meanwhile, 1,169 people were cured of the disease during the day, taking the total number of recovered persons to 5,63,261. The current recovery rate is 97.33 per cent.

A total of 1,35,15,656 beneficiaries have been inoculated, of whom 23,85,256 received both doses.

