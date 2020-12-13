Guwahati, Dec 12 (PTI) Assam registered no COVID-19 deaths on Saturday, while 152 new cases pushed the tally to 2,14,584, Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

Altogether 118 people were cured of the disease during the day, taking the total number of recoveries in the state to 2,10,054.

The recovery rate among coronavirus patients in the state currently stands at 97.89 per cent.

The death toll remained at 1,000 as no new fatality due to the infection was reported after eleven days, he said.

Previously, the state recorded no coronavirus death on December 1.

The current fatality ratio is at 0.46 per cent, the minister said.

Assam now has 3,527 active cases, while three patients have migrated to other states.

The new cases were detected out of 21,894 sample tests conducted during the day with a positivity rate of 0.69 per cent.

The northeastern state has so far tested 56,05,875 samples for COVID-19.

