Dispur (Assam) [India], June 22 (ANI): Assam has reported a total of 5,586 COVID-19 cases of which 2,170 patients are hospitalised and 3,521 patients have recovered, Assam Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Monday.

Sarma told the media here that the recovery rate in the state was 63.3 per cent while the mortality rate is 0.16 per cent with 10 deaths.

India's COVID-19 count reached 4,25,282 on Monday with an increase of 14,821 new cases and 445 deaths. (ANI)

