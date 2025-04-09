Kohima (Nagaland) [India], April 9 (ANI): Assam Rifles organised an event at Sugnu in Kakching District of Manipur, to return six vehicles that had been abandoned during the ethnic unrest of May 2023, to their owners.

According to a release, six vehicles, comprising three JCBs, one truck, and two two-wheelers were formally handed over to their rightful owners after having been retrieved and safeguarded.

The owners were constrained to abandon these vehicles amidst the escalating violence in May - Jun 2023, according to a release.

Demonstrating exemplary resolve and compassion, Assam Rifles recovered and preserved the vehicles. In January 2024, a few individuals approached Assam Rifles for ascertaining the whereabouts and status of the vehicles, however, the vehicles were found to be unserviceable, and the prevailing security environment did not permit safe movement. Over the course of nearly one and a half years, Assam Rifles undertook sustained efforts to identify the legitimate owners, restore the vehicles to functional condition and arrange for their safe move, the release stated.

Senior officials from the Assam Rifles and Manipur Government from Kakching graced the event. The occasion witnessed the presence of approximately 300 locals and representatives from civil society organizations, reflecting a strong synergy between the security forces, civil administration, and the community.

The initiative symbolise the spirit of compassion and brotherhood, also reinforcing the Assam Rifles' role as the true "Friends of the North East", a force dedicated to ensuring security but also to uplifting lives across the region, the release added.

Earlier on Sunday, Assam Rifles facilitated the celebration of Kongba Maru Festival, a significant religious and cultural event at restive Sagolmang in Imphal East. It coordinated with other stakeholders to ensure the unhindered movement of devotees, medical assistance, and other amenities.

Celebrated with deep spiritual fervour, the Kongba Maru Festival honours a sacred hill and temple of immense significance. More than 600 devotees paid respects at the temple. The population conveyed its heartfelt gratitude to the Assam Rifles for their dedicated efforts. (ANI)

