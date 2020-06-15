Coronavirus in India: Live Map

India News | Assam Rifles Apprehends 3 Cadres of ULFA(I) in Arunchal's Tirap

Agency News ANI| Jun 15, 2020 11:06 PM IST
India News | Assam Rifles Apprehends 3 Cadres of ULFA(I) in Arunchal's Tirap

Tirap (Arunachal Pradesh) [India], June 15 (ANI): Troops of Assam Rifles in an operation apprehended three cadres of United Liberation Front of Asom-Independent (ULFA-I) near Chasa village in Tirap District of Arunachal Pradesh.

According to an official statement, cadres of (ULFA-I) were apprehended on Sunday. The apprehended cadres have been identified as SS Sgt Maj Rajesh Lohan, SS Sgt Dokhotiya and SS Cpl Raju Morang Babul.

"Based on a specific input regarding infiltration attempt by ULFA(I) cadres into Indian territory, the troops launched a search operation in the area. During the operation three insurgents belonging to the proscribed group were apprehended. It is suspected that the cadres were on the lookout to reach areas of Upper Assam for carrying out subversive activities," reads the statement.

The troops also recovered two foreign-made point 32mm Pistols, three magazines, 39 live rounds of ammunition and three pairs of ULFA(I) formation signs during the operation.

The apprehended individuals along with recovered stores have been handed over to Khonsa Police Station for further investigations. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

