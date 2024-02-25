Churachandpur (Manipur) [India], February 25 (ANI): Assam Rifles in a joint operation with Manipur Police and Indian Reserve Battalion have recovered weapons and war-like stores in Manipur Churachandpur district.

"Acting on specific intelligence of the presence of weapons in general area Dampi Ridge and Moljang, in Churachandpur district in Manipur, Assam Rifles, Manipur Police and Indian Reserve Battalion (IRB), launched a joint cordon and search operations in these areas on 24 February 2024," said a press release issued by the Assam Rifles.

The personnel of the security agencies "recovered one 7.62mm Semi-Automatic Rifle and one 12mm bore single barrel Rifle, one mortar, ammunition and one .303Rifle, one 9 mm Carbine ammunition respectively," said the Assam Rifles.

The recovered weapons and war-like stores have been handed over to Manipur Police for further investigations, the press release added.

Meanwhile, Assam Rifles busted a godown used for stocking narcotics and contraband during an operation in Manipur's Moreh district, officials said on Saturday.

The apprehended individuals, along with recovered items, were handed over to Moreh Police Station on Friday for further investigation, the spokesperson of Headquarters Inspector General Assam Rifles (South) said.

A total of 29.799 kg of WIY tablets, 0.386 kg of heroin powder, 5.266 kg of caffeine, 2.471 kg of crystal powder, 8.299 kg of gold dust, 7970 numbers of alprazolam tablets, 10 numbers of different types of rubber stamps, and other packing materials were found in the possession of the house owner, he said.

The operation was launched in the general area of Homeguard Veng, Moreh, on February 23.

The overall cost of seized items is approximately Rs 15 crore in the international market, the spokesperson said.

On February 23, Assam Rifles, under the aegis of Headquarter Inspector General Assam Rifles (South) busted a godown used for stocking narcotics along with other incriminating items at Homeguard Veng, Moreh (Manipur), he said.

"The team cordoned off the suspected house and searched for the presence of the police," the spokesperson said."During the operation, a large crowd of women gathered at the location, protesting against arrest. Non-lethal weapons were used by Assam Rifles to disperse the crowd and the Rapid Action Force was employed as a precautionary measure," he added. (ANI)

