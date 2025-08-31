Champhai (Mizoram) [India], August 30 (ANI): Acting on credible intelligence, Assam Rifles recovered a sizeable cache of weapons, ammunition, explosives, and other war-like stores during a search operation in Saikumphai village of Champhai district in Mizoram on August 29, officials said on Saturday.

One individual was apprehended in connection with the seizure.

Also Read | Chennai: Cardiac Surgeon Dies of Heart Attack During Rounds at Saveetha Medical College and Hospital.

Troops cordoned off a suspected house in the village, where they recovered a 12-bore rifle, a pistol, ammunition, and explosives. The house owner was taken into custody.

Moreover, the search by the Assam Rifles unearthed a hidden cache.

Also Read | Chhattisgarh: HIV-Positive Man Goes on Decade-Long Temple Thefts Spree in Durg, Calls It 'Revenge Against God'.

The recoveries included one Heckler & Koch G3 assault rifle, two Springfield sniper rifles, two shotguns, one MA assault rifle, and two hand grenades. Ammunition seized comprised 75 live sniper rounds, 92 live .303 tracer rounds, 30 live 7.62mm rounds, 91 live 5.56mm rounds, eight live 12-bore rounds, two fired 12-bore cases, and one live and one fired 9mm round.

Explosives recovered included three drums of Cordtex, materials for improvised explosive devices, one cylindrical explosive packet, and seven packets of PEK. War-like stores found in the cache included two scopes, a bulletproof plate, three bulletproof jackets, and a belt.

The officials said the recovery has averted any potential law and order situation in the region. The apprehended individual, along with the seized weapons and materials, has been handed over to the police at Dungtlang for further investigation.

In another incident, based on specific intelligence on the trafficking of narcotics, Assam Rifles launched a joint operation along with personnel of the Special Narcotics Police Station, Aizawl, in the general area of Zemabawk South, Aizawl district.

In the early hours of Friday, the party, on confirming the suspected vehicle, immediately established a check post and intercepted the vehicle, which led to the recovery of 7 kg of Methamphetamine tablets worth Rs 21 Crores and the apprehension of two individuals, said Assam Rifles.

The recovered contraband items and apprehended individuals, along with the vehicle seized, have been handed over to the Special Narcotics Police Station, Aizawl.

Meanwhile, in a severe blow to the criminal networks operating in the border regions of Manipur, Assam Rifles, in close coordination with the Police and Paramilitary Forces, apprehended a suspected individual involved in extortion and illegal arms trafficking linked to VVEZ (Village Volunteers Eastern Zone) on August 26. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)