Chandel (Manipur)[India], April 9 (ANI): The Assam Rifle's Joupi Battalion under the aegis of HQ IGAR (South) and Manipur Police (Molchum PS) recovered drugs from Manipur's Chandel District on Sunday.

The party intercepted a vehicle on road and found the vehicle loaded with 34 bags of raw areaca nuts weighing 2400 kg and 21 cartons of win new lights cigarettes, police said.

Also Read | Odisha Shocker: Minor Boy Killled After School Entrance Gate Collapses Over Him in Cuttack, Probe Launched.

According to the official statement, based on specific input, a mobile vehicle check post from the Company operating base in Phaisenjang was established on Saturday at the Molchum-Phaisangjang road junction.

The seized items along with the driver and vehicle were handed over to Molchum police station for further legal investigation.

Also Read | Adani Group’s Adani Power Limited Starts Supplying Thermal Power to Bangladesh From Godda Plant.

On April 6, Assam Rifles under the aegis of Inspector General Assam Rifles (East) seized 536 bags of illegal areca nuts worth Rs 3 crores in the general area of Zotlang, Champhai.

The operation was carried out by a combined team of Assam Rifles and the Customs Department, Champhai based on specific information.

The approximate cost of the areca nuts is Rs 3 crore. The seized consignment was handed over to the Customs Department, Champhai for further legal proceedings, an official statement said.

The ongoing smuggling of illegal areca nuts is a major cause of concern for the state of Mizoram. Assam Rifles, rightly christened as the 'Sentinels of Northeast' have been successful in launching such operations against the smuggling activities in Mizoram. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)