Puri, April 9: In a tragic incident, a seven-year-old boy was killed after the entrance gate of an upper primary school collapsed over him in Cuttack on Friday. The boy was rescued and rushed to the hospital where he was declared dead by the doctors. A probe has been launched, the police said.

According to the report published by The New Indian Express, the deceased was identified as Chiku who stayed with his father Kartik Naik in Cuttack. The father-son duo had come to the village on Wednesday. The incident took place when the deceased boy was playing with his friends near the school in Ankula village under Athagarh block in Cuttack on Friday afternoon. Uttar Pradesh: Minor Boy Dies After Falling Into a Pit Near His House in Noida, Probe Launched.

As per the reports, the school was closed for the day for maintenance work and the school gate remained open. The children were unaware that the holders of the iron gate had rusted and weaned due to lack of repair and maintenance, the report said. The gate collapsed suddenly, trapping the boy under its metal bars. Mumbai Shocker: Girl Falls From Slide While Playing in Kids Zone at Ghatkopar Mall, Dies.

The locals rushed to the spot after hearing the screams of Chiku's friends. They rescued the boy and rushed him to Athagarh sub-divisional hospital where doctors declared him dead. His body was sent for an autopsy and based on its reports, an unnatural death case was registered.

