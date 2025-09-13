Aizawl (Mizoram) [India], September 13 (ANI): Assam Rifles has seized methamphetamine tablets worth over Rs 7.11 crore during an anti-narcotics operation in Zokhawthar, Mizoram.

According to a release from Headquarters of the Inspector General Assam Rifle (HQ IGAR), based on specific intelligence about trafficking of narcotics, Assam Rifles conducted an operation on September 12 2025 in the area of World Bank Road-Vawkte Kai at Zokhawthar, Mizoram.

Also Read | H3N2 Flu Alert in Delhi: Symptoms, Precaution, Treatment And All You Need To Know About the Viral Infection.

While moving down from the road towards the river, the team noticed a suspect carrying a bag. On fearing arrest, the individual fled while dropping the bag.

The recovered bag was inspected in the presence of Zokhawthar Police and contained 2.372 kg (Approx. 20,200 tablets) of Methamphetamine Tablets, valued at ₹ 7.11 Crores.

Also Read | Love Triangle Shocker in Uttar Pradesh: Man Marries Sister-in-Law, Assaults Both Wives and Attacks Police in Chandauli; Accused Arrested.

As per the release, the seized contraband was handed over to Zokhawthar Police for further investigation. The operation underscores the Assam Rifles' resolve to combat drug trafficking and safeguard the youth.

On Friday, Assam Rifles seized 51 grams of Heroin valued at Rs. 35.7 lakh and apprehended an individual from Chanmari West area of Mizoram's Aizawl, said an official release.

Based on specific intelligence regarding the trafficking of narcotics, Assam Rifles launched a search operation on September 9, in the general area of Chanmari West, Aizawl.

During the conduct of the operation, the search team spotted a suspected individual, whose search led to the recovery of 51 grams of Heroin No-4, valued at approximately Rs. 35.7 lakh.

The recovered narcotics and apprehended individuals were handed over to the Excise and Narcotics Department, Aizawl.

Earlier on September 3, the Assam Rifles apprehended an individual and seized arms and ammunition during an operation in Chamdur P-I village of Mizoram's Lawngtlai district, officials said.

According to officials, "Based on specific intelligence from own sources about the trafficking of arms and ammunition, an area domination patrol was launched by Assam Rifles in the general area village Chamdur P-I, Lawngtlai district, on 02 Sep 2025."

During the operation, one suspect was stopped, and on thorough checking, one .22 Air carbine, one .22 single-barreled miniature rifle (foreign-made), two. 22 magazines and ten live .22 rounds were recovered. The seized arms and ammunition, and the individual were handed over to the Police station, Lawngtlai. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)