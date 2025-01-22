West Tripura (Tripura) [India], January 22 (ANI): Assam Rifles successfully intercepted a narcotics shipment in the General Area of Salbagan, West Tripura and seized 60,000 Yaba tablets, valued at approximately Rs 12 crore in the international market, according to a statement from Assam Rifles.

Two individuals were arrested in connection with the drug smuggling activities and were identified as Kanai Das (36) and Kishan Kumar Sarkar (32)

Both individuals were handed over to the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) for further investigation and legal proceedings.

This successful operation highlights the commitment of Assam Rifles to fighting against narcotics trafficking and ensuring the safety of the region from the growing threat of drug abuse.

Meanwhile, the Indian Army in a series of successful joint operations, with police and other security forces, recovered weapons, ammunition and warlike stores from hill and valley regions of four Manipur districts including Churchandpur, an official release said.

"In a series of successful joint operations, the Indian Army in coordination with Manipur Police and other security forces, recovered 12 weapons, ammunition and warlike stores from both hill and valley regions in the districts of Thoubal, Kangpokpi, Churchandpur and Tengnupal in Manipur," the release said on Tuesday.

Intelligence-based operations by Assam Rifles and Manipur Police in general areas of Mongjang village of Churachandpur district on January 11 and Phayeng Hill, Kangpokpi district on January 13; Nepali Basti, Zero Point - P1 Railway Site Road, 6 km North of Kotlen village, Kangpokpi district on January 14; Salam Patong village and Waithou in Thoubal district have resulted in the recovery of Carbine Machine Guns, Single Bore Barrel Rifles, AKs, pistols, grenades, ammunition and war like stores, as per the release.

"The weapons and other items recovered in the joint operations have been handed over to Manipur Police," the release read. (ANI)

