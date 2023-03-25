Guwahati (Assam) [India], March 25 (ANI): Prohibitory orders under Section 144 of CrPC have been enforced in Guwahati to ensure peaceful conduct of the Assam Public Service Commission's (APSC) Combined Competitive (Preliminary) Examination on Sunday, Guwahati's Commissioner of Police said in a release on Saturday.

The letter issued by the office of Gauhati's Commissioner of Police stated, "Whereas, the "Assam Public Service Commission" is going to conduct the Combined Competitive (Prelim) Examination, 2022 on 26th March, 2023. Whereas, the Assam Public Service Commission has announced the schedule of holding of C.C. (Prelim) examination, 2022 in two sessions, which will be conducted from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM in the morning and 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM in the afternoon (sic)."

"Whereas, there is every possibility of unscrupulous elements resorting to unfair means to disturb the process in and around the examination centre which is likely to create obstruction, annoyance or injury to any person lawfully employed, or danger to human life, health or safety, or a disturbance of the public tranquillity, or a riot, of an affray," it added.

"Whereas, it is necessary to take preventive measures to ensure peaceful conduct of the examination at all the exam Centres spread across all the 03 (three) Police Districts of the Police Commissionerate, Guwahati," it stated further.

"Therefore, in the exercise of powers conferred upon me under section 144, CrPC 1973 read with Govt. of Assam Notification No. HMA.735/2008/Pt-1/243, dated 24.12.2014, 1, Subhasish Baruah, APS, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Administration), Police Commissionerate, Guwahati do hereby promulgate this Notification under Section 144 CrPC prohibiting assembly of more than five persons, taking out any demonstration, procession, agitation and shouting of slogans near the examination Centres and within the radius of 100 meters of examination Centres in Guwahati," it informed.

The letter stated further, "Violation of this promulgation will be punishable under relevant provisions of law." (ANI)

