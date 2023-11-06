Guwahati (Assam) [India], November 6 (ANI): Continuing its efforts and stern action to curb the drug menace in the state and to make Assam 'Drug-Free', the state police have recovered and seized drugs worth more than Rs 1794 crore in last two and half years.

Soon after taking charge as the Assam Chief Minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma announced a massive operation against illegal drugs in the state. During the period of the last two and half years, from May 10, 2021, to October 30 this year, drugs worth Rs 1794.05 crore have been seized across the state.

During this period, 7348 cases have been registered in the state and 12,229 persons have been arrested. Security personnel have recovered and seized 317 kilograms of heroin, 336 kilograms of opium, 36 kilograms of Morphine, 90637 kilograms of ganja, 21 kilograms of crystal methamphetamine, one kilogram of cocaine, 8.80 lakh bottles of codeine cough syrup, 1.13 crore tablets, 10 kilograms of raw opium bud, two kilograms of mephedrone.

Security personnel have also recovered cash amount of Rs 4.90 crore, 28865 foreign currency, destroyed 658 bighas of opium cultivation, 31 bigha 3 katha 12 lessa of cannabis cultivation.

"Our actions to make Drugs Free Assam are showing amazing results," Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said. (ANI)

