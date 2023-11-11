Kamrup (Assam) [India], November 11 (ANI): The Special Task Force (STF) of Assam police seized a large quantity of contraband drugs worth Rs 1.2 crore and apprehended a drug peddler in Kamrup district on Friday night, officials said.

Partha Sarathi Mahanta, DIG (STF) told ANI that, based on source information, a team of STF intercepted an Arunachal Pradesh bound bus at the Baihata area in Kamrup district.

The operation was led by Kalyan Pathak, Additional Superintendent of Police, STF under the supervision of Partha Sarathi Mahanta, DIG, STF.

"The STF team caught one drug peddler namely Baten Ali of Bheragaon under Kalgachia police station with 10 boxes of heroin and a number of vials weighing 150 grams (without cover). Necessary legal action being initiated," Partha Sarathi Mahanta said.

He further said that the market value of the seized drugs is estimated at around Rs 1.2 crore.

Earlier this week, Assam STF recovered and seized 36 kg of opium worth Rs 6 crore from a vehicle and apprehended four people on Tuesday at Amingaon. (ANI)

