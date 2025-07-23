Dibrugarh (Assam) [India], July 23 (ANI): Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday announced a major initiative aimed at equipping youth in the state with foreign language skills to enhance their prospects for overseas employment.

The state government is set to launch the Chief Minister's Foreign Language Initiative for Global Human Talent (CM-FLIGHT), which will focus on providing structured foreign language training, including preparation up to the Japanese Language Proficiency Test (JLPT) N2 level.

According to a release, the decision was taken during the state cabinet meeting held in Dibrugarh on Wednesday under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

CM Himanta Biswa Sarma said that the state cabinet has approved launching a new scheme, namely the Chief Minister's Foreign Language Initiative for Global Human Talent (CM-FLIGHT).

"A pilot project will be implemented in the current financial year through the agencies--ASEAN ONE Co. Ltd., Jaceex Ventures LLP, Meiko Career Partners Co. Ltd. These agencies will impart Japanese language training and facilitate overseas employment of Assamese youth under Japan's Specified Skilled Worker (SSW) visa program. It will create significant employment opportunities for the local population by facilitating overseas placements. It will help in addressing the issue of unemployment and underemployment in Assam by providing access to the international job market. Under this scheme, the government will offer a Rs 1.5 lakh subsidy to successful applicants to undergo training in the Japanese language. On completion, they will also be placed on short-term paid work opportunities in Japan," CM Sarma said.

Meanwhile, the state cabinet has accorded financial sanction of Rs 150 crore under the Mission for Overall Improvement of Thanas for Responsive Image (MOITRI) scheme.

"In the 1st phase of the scheme, 73 numbers of Police Stations have been completed, and in the 2nd phase, 46 numbers of Police Stations have been taken up, out of which 31 numbers of Police Stations and 1 cyber Police Station have been completed and works for the remaining Police Stations are in progress. Cabinet noted that infrastructure worth Rs 1,500 crore has been constructed for the Assam Police, which is unprecedented," said a press release issued by CMO Assam.

The state cabinet has approved the upgradation and redesignation of existing sanctioned posts of Assam Police as Co-District Superintendent of Police (CDSP) to create another 10 posts for the smooth functioning of the police administration. The 10 new co-districts have been notified by the General Administration Department and shall be functional by 15th August 2025.

The state cabinet decided that newly created Co-Districts will be inaugurated on 12th August 2025, and 10 cabinet ministers will preside over the respective inaugural functions.

The state cabinet has approved the Collective Infrastructure Development of Apartment Buildings through funding from MLALADS and the United Fund to ensure government welfare schemes reach the residents of these apartments.

"The Eligibility criteria for getting benefits under the Scheme are - the minimum number of apartments in a building should be 16, the society must be registered under the Societies Registration Act, at least 80 per cent of the apartments should be occupied. On the other hand, the activities will be undertaken under this scheme as - critical infrastructure improvements such as repair of internal roads, installation of proper drainage systems; provisions of uninterrupted water supply; improved electricity connections; development of common amenities like parks, community halls; security systems, and disaster management works as advised by the DDMA; any other common maintenance work," said in the press release.

The state cabinet has approved the formation of a Section 8 company by incorporation name "Assam Innovation and Startup Foundation" under the Department of Innovation, Incubation and Startups (DIIS) to promote innovation and Startup related activities in Assam. (ANI)

