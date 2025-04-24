Guwahati, Apr 24 (PTI) The Assam government on Thursday announced an ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh for families of all 26 people killed in the Pahalgam terror attack.

Assam had reeled under insurgency for long and "we can understand the pain of the families,” Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

Addressing a press conference here, he said, “Our government has decided to offer this small amount as a token of respect for the sacrifice made by the deceased and their families.”

Twenty-six people, mostly tourists, were killed in a terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam on Tuesday.

Sarma said strict watch is being kept along the state's border with Bangladesh also.

“We are concerned about Bangladesh. There has been hobnobbing between Bangladesh and Pakistan. We have alerted our security agencies to keep watch and remain vigilant,” he said.

