Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], November 27 (ANI): Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Sunday refuted claims that the Congress government in Karnataka failed to implement the promised five guarantees, dismissing statements from Telangana CM, his son, and other BJP leaders as untrue.

While speaking to the media in Hyderabad on Sunday, Siddaramaiah clarified that the guarantees were decided upon and orders issued the same day the Congress came to power in May, though there was a delay in implementation.

He detailed the successful execution of guarantees such as Shakti Yojana, Anna Bhagya, Gruha Jyothi, and Gruha Lakshmi, asserting that the fifth guarantee, Yuva Nidhi, will be effective from January 2024.

"In newspapers and Television, I saw that some say that the Congress government in Karnataka has not implemented the 5 guarantees. It has been said by the Telangana CM, his son and other leaders from BJP. It is not true. We came to power in Karnataka in May. We went to the cabinet hall and took a decision to implement the 5 guarantees and the orders were issued on the same day. However, it took some time to implement it," he said.

He emphasised the allocation of budgets and invited KCR to discuss these matters in Karnataka.

"In our previous tenure, we had promised 165 promises and fulfilled 158 promises. However, in the last election, the BJP had made 600 promises in their manifesto and only implemented 10 per cent of them. Their manifesto was released by the Prime Minister. The allegation made by the opposition is not facts and are just allegations for election purposes," he said.

"Earlier, I gave an open invitation to KCR to come to Karnataka and discuss on this. But he did not come. Today I am inviting you again. Please don't make false allegations. Otherwise, I will come here. There is no question of cheating the people. Congress never cheated the people. We have been implementing our manifesto. We will continue to implement this. The statement that development works have come to a standstill is not true. All the development works are going on," he said.

Siddaramaiah further said that the Prime Minister made a statement in Rajasthan that the guarantees cannot be implemented and the state will go bankrupt if it is implemented.

"It is not true. The economy is sound enough in Karnataka. Congress will surely come to power in Telangana. When Congress comes to power here, all 6 guarantees will be implemented. There is no doubt about this. I ask the BJP and BRS to please come to Karnataka. You will be our Guest. We will explain and also show evidence if required," he said.

"We have asked the commercial tax department to increase collection. We also made amendments in the excise department. We have mobilised the money from these measures," he added.

On BRS's allegation that Congress is collecting money from builders to fund elections, he said, "It is false. We deny it. It is an allegation for election."

He also dismissed Yediyurappa's statements as lies and said that the 40 per cent allegation by appointing a commission for inquiry. "He was removed from the post of Chief Minister from BJP. He is frustrated. He is making false statements. He is a liar," Siddaramaiah said.

"The 40 per cent allegation was not our allegation. It was made by the Contractors Association of Karnataka. I appointed a commission to enquire into it. After the report comes, we will take a decision on it," he added.

He also said, "During our tenure, the finances were robust. We have maintained all the 3 norms of the Fiscal Responsibility Act in all 5 years. The BJP after coming to power has spoiled it. We have to bring it back."

Reacting to the protest of Karnataka farmers in Telangana, he said, "They are not Karnataka farmers. No Karnataka farmers have come to Telangana. Why will they come here to protest? A Karnataka man should get relief from the Karnataka government, so why will they come here."

Siddaramaiah expressed confidence in Congress coming to power in Telangana, citing anti-incumbency, corruption, and family rule as factors favouring the party. (ANI)

