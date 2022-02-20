Kharar, February 20: Punjab Chief Minister and Congress leader Charanjit Singh Channi on Sunday said that the grand old party will form the government with a two-thirds majority in Punjab, which went to single-phase Assembly polls on Sunday.

"The Congress party will form the government with 2/3rd majority in Punjab," Channi told reporters after casting his vote in Kharar. Channi also said that people are supporting Congress in large numbers. There is overwhelming support for the party among voters, he added. The Chief Minister is contesting the polls from Chamkaur Sahib and Bhadaur constituencies. He is also the Chief Ministerial candidate of the party.

Earlier in the day, Channi urged the people of Punjab to exercise their constitutional rights and cast their valuable vote. Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi, who is the Congress's chief ministerial face, is contesting from two seats Chamkaur Sahib and Bhadaur. Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu is facing SAD's Bikram Singh Majithia, AAP's Jeevanjyot Kaur, and BJP's Jagmohan Singh Raju in Amritsar (East). Punjab Assembly Elections 2022: Voting Underway at Pink Polling Booth at Moga.

Punjab is witnessing a multi-corner contest this time with Congress, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Shiromani Akali Dal-Bahujan Samaj Party alliance, and the coalition of Bharatiya Janata Party-former chief minister Amarinder Singh's Punjab Lok Congress party as key players.

An average voter turnout of 63.44 per cent was recorded in Punjab till 5 pm on Sunday. In Punjab, the highest voter turnout was in the Mansa constituency with 73.45 per cent, followed by Malerkotla (72.84 per cent) and Sari Muktsar Sahib (72.01 per cent), according to the Election Commission of India. The average voter turnout was the lowest in Sahibjada Ajit Singh Nagar with 53.10 per cent. The counting of votes will take place on March 10.

