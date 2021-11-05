New Delhi, Nov 5 (PTI) Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh and six other states next year and current issues top the agenda of the BJP's national executive meeting scheduled to be held on Sunday in a hybrid mode, party leaders said on Friday.

This will be the BJP's first national executive meeting after J P Nadda took charge as the party president.

Also Read | Karnataka Shocker: Man Stabbed to Death By Father-Son Duo After Dispute Over Bursting Crackers In Mangaluru; Accused Arrested.

"In view of the ongoing COVID-19 protocols, all state presidents, state general secretaries (organisation) and national executive members of that respective state will attend the meeting virtually from their respective state party offices...," the BJP said in a communication to all its state units.

National office-bearers, Union ministers and Delhi leaders who are members of the national executive will attend the meeting physically at the NDMC Convention Centre here on November 7.

Also Read | Pune Shocker: 25-Year-Old Man Murders Alcoholic Father, Arrested.

According to the party communication to its state units, the agenda features "discussion on the forthcoming assembly elections and other current issues."

Assembly elections in seven states are due in 2022.

Five states -- Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Goa and Manipur -- will go to polls early next year, while elections in Himachal Pradesh and Gujarat will be held in the later part of the year.

Barring Punjab, the BJP is in power in all these states.

Political observers view 2022 as a very crucial year for the BJP as the party has the uphill task of retaining power in six states, including politically crucial Uttar Pradesh and Gujarat.

The one-day national executive meeting will begin with the presidential address by Nadda and conclude with the valedictory address by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)