Ahead of Rajasthan Assembly Election 2023, the Congress released the fourth list of 56 candidates on Tuesday, October 31. The Congress party's central election committee convened earlier today to choose the party's remaining candidates for Rajasthan. The state will go under polls in a single phase o November 25, while the counting of the votes will be done on December 3, 2023. Rajasthan Assembly Election 2023: Congress Leader Sachin Pilot Files Nomination From Tonk Constituency (Watch Video).

Congress Releases Fourth List of 56 Candidates

Congress releases a list of 56 candidates for the upcoming election in Rajasthan. Gourav Vallabh to contest from Udaipur. pic.twitter.com/WVaI9SKHdP — ANI (@ANI) October 31, 2023

